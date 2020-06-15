FDA revokes emergency use status of malaria drug touted by Trump for Covid-19

US regulators revoked emergency-use authorization for two malaria drugs touted by President Donald Trump as a Covid-19 treatment after determining they were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to be effective in treating Covid-19." FDA says it's no longer believable that oral formulations of CQ and HCQ may be effective in treating Covid-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine "are unlikely to be effective in treating Covid-19." FDA says it's no longer believable that oral formulations of CQ and HCQ may be effective in treating Covid-19.

“Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use," the agency said.

The FDA had authorized the drugs for use in hospitalized patients with Covid-19 in March after Trump said they could be effective against the virus despite a lack of clinical evidence.

In March, Trump said hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine", with little evidence to back up that claim.

He later said he took the drugs preventively after two people who worked at the White House were diagnosed with COVID-19.

