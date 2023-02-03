FDA sounds alarm post eye drops link to deaths in US, Indian firm suspends production
- US FDA in its advisory, citing reports, has warned people that use of the EzriCare Artificial Tears may lead to permanent vision loss and one death from a bloodstream infection.
With US Food and Drug Administration warning consumers not to purchase or use Chennai's Global Pharma Healthcare made EzriCare Artificial Tears due to potential contamination, the firm on 3 February said it has suspended the production.
