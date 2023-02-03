"As of January 31, 2023, CDC identified 55 patients in 12 states with infections that have been linked by epidemiologic and laboratory evidence to use EzriCare Artificial Tears. Associated adverse events include hospitalization, one death with bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections. CDC issued and alert recommending consumers stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears pending additional guidance from CDC and FDA," FDA said in its health advisory.