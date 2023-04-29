FDIC asks JPMorgan, PNC for final First Republic bids due Sunday3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Authorities would have to make an exception to allow the country’s largest bank to get even bigger.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by Sunday after gauging initial interest earlier in the week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
