'Fear is contagious' as UK crisis boils over into other markets. Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 02:09 PM IST
UK's economic decline is turning into a crises, threatening to expose the fragility of global efforts to crush inflation
The UK’s rapid descent from stability to crisis is threatening to expose the fragility of global efforts to crush inflation, raising the specter of chaos spreading across financial markets.