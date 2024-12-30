Fear that China rules the waves jolts US to pursue maritime revival
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 30 Dec 2024, 05:52 PM IST
SummaryThe collapse of U.S. commercial shipping and shipbuilding poses a national-security risk, according to a growing chorus in Washington.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Rising tensions with China are prompting Washington to revisit America’s roots as a trading nation of the seas.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less