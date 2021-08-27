Fed Chair Jerome Powell's big moment and 3 ways he could play it

Perhaps even more importantly, his words will be scrutinized by a White House considering whether to keep him for another four years, or nominate another leader to take over when his term expires in February. "It’s an opportunity for him. If he really impresses people that he’s on top of all this, then that could really smooth the way for his reappointment," says Dartmouth College's Andrew Levin, an adviser to former Chair Janet Yellen and who in recent weeks has publicly advocated for a change in Fed leadership.