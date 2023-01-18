Fed Chair Jerome Powell tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

Fed Chair Jerome Powell tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms1 min read . 09:28 PM IST
Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating from home
Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating from home
The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement. However, he is experiencing mild symptoms.
The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement. However, he is experiencing mild symptoms.
It further informed that Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating from home
It further informed that Powell is up to date on vaccines and boosters, and is working remotely while isolating from home
“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home," the central bank said in a statement.
“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home," the central bank said in a statement.
The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting is on Jan 31- Feb. 1. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at that meeting.
The U.S. central bank's next policy meeting is on Jan 31- Feb. 1. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at that meeting.
The Covid-19 landscape is different than it was earlier in the pandemic: Most people have hybrid immunity from vaccinations or infections, and antivirals are widely available to older adults and those with compromised immune systems.
The Covid-19 landscape is different than it was earlier in the pandemic: Most people have hybrid immunity from vaccinations or infections, and antivirals are widely available to older adults and those with compromised immune systems.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)