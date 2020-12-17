Fed keeps foot on the gas

Fed keeps foot on the gas2 min read . 04:07 PM IST
Central bank pledges to keep up asset purchases, giving investors less reason to worry about high stock prices
The Federal Reserve added a bit more support to the economy Wednesday, which should keep stocks and asset prices high. And if the economy weakens further, more support could be on its way.
Following their two-day meeting, Fed officials released a policy statement that was virtually unchanged from November’s meeting, except for one crucial difference. While at that meeting they continued their pledge to keep buying $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage bonds “over coming months," on Wednesday they said they would sustain those asset purchases “until substantial further progress" has been made toward their goals of full employment and 2% inflation.
