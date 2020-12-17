Fed keeps foot on the gas

Following their two-day meeting, Fed officials released a policy statement that was virtually unchanged from November’s meeting, except for one crucial difference. While at that meeting they continued their pledge to keep buying $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage bonds “over coming months," on Wednesday they said they would sustain those asset purchases “until substantial further progress" has been made toward their goals of full employment and 2% inflation.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in