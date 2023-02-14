Fed officials float higher interest rates after brisk inflation data
- Fed officials have been raising rates aggressively to try to cool inflation that hit a 40-year high last year
Federal Reserve officials said interest rates may need to move to a higher level than anticipated to ensure inflation continues to fall, after fresh data showed prices rose at a brisk pace last month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×