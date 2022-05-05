This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Over time, FOMC seeks to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.
US Federal Reserve while raising benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday announced its plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet starting from June 1 to tackle the mounting inflation.
FOMC said, 'the Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA)."
This is in line with Fed's principles to reduce the size of the balance sheet that was issued in January 2022 where all the members of the committee agreed to following plans for significantly reducing the central bank's securities holdings.
Beginning on June 1, FOMC said "principal payments from securities held in the SOMA will be reinvested to the extent that they exceed monthly caps."
For Treasury securities, FOMC announced that the cap will initially be set at $30 billion per month and after three months will increase to $60 billion per month. The decline in holdings of Treasury securities under this monthly cap will include Treasury coupon securities and, to the extent that coupon maturities are less than the monthly cap, Treasury bills.
Meanwhile, for agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, FOMC plans to set the cap initially at $17.5 billion per month and after three months will increase to $35 billion per month.
Over time, FOMC seeks to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.
"The Committee intends to slow and then stop the decline in the size of the balance sheet when reserve balances are somewhat above the level it judges to be consistent with ample reserves," FOMC said for ensuring smooth transitioning.
It said, "Once balance sheet runoff has ceased, reserve balances will likely continue to decline for a time, reflecting growth in other Federal Reserve liabilities, until the Committee judges that reserve balances are at an ample level."
Thereafter, FOMC plans to manage securities holdings as needed to maintain ample reserves over time.
Notably, FOMC has also stated to adjust any of the details of its approach to reducing the size of the balance sheet in light of economic and financial developments.
Fed hiked the interest rate by a half percentage point pushing the benchmark above 0.75% continuing on its approach for policy tightening to tackle soaring inflation that has notched to 40-year highs.
FOMC decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 0.75% to 1% and anticipates that "ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate."
