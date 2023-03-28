Federal Reserve's vice chairman for banking supervision, Michael Barr on Tuesday said he was aware of the interest rate hike impact on the Silicon Valley Bank during the mid of February. This would be several weeks before the bank was shut down in early March due to its liquidity shortfalls.

Barr told Senate Banking Committee that Fed staff made a presentation to the Fed board in mid-February, several weeks before the bank failed, as reported by Reuters.

In the presentation, the Fed staff indicated that they were following up with SVB on its risk related to rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, the AP reported that Barr said: "supervisors had rated the bank at a very low rating." At the holding company level, SVB was rated deficient, to which he added, "is also clearly not well-managed."

Barr also hinted that Fed is considering whether there is a need for stronger bank rules to prevent such similar bank failures in the future.

The first formal congressional inquiry hearing on the two failed banks, SVB and Signature Bank, took place on Tuesday.

Right after SVB collapsed on March 10 -- becoming the second largest bank failure in the US after the 2008 financial crisis --- the Fed on March 13 announced that Barr is leading a review of the supervision and regulation of SVB in light of its failure.

Signature Bank which followed SVB's fate on March 12, emerged as the third largest bank failure on American soil.

While giving the charge to lead the review on SVB to Barr, Fed's chair Jerome H. Powell in a statement on March 13, said, the events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve.

That time, Barr stated that there is a need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how the Fed supervised and regulated this firm, and what should be learned from this experience.

The review report will be publicly released on May 1.

Earlier in March, Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in a note, revealed that while capital, wholesale funding, and loan-to-deposit ratios improved for many US banks since 2008, there are exceptions. Adding he said, "SIVB was in a league of its own: a high level of loans plus securities as a percentage of deposits and very low reliance on stickier retail deposits as a share of total deposits."

Cembalest's note highlighted that SIVB carved out a distinct and riskier niche than other banks, setting itself up for large potential capital shortfalls in case of rising interest rates, deposit outflows, and forced asset sales.

On Monday, First Citizens Bank, a subsidiary of North Carolina-based First Citizens BancShares, purchased all loans and deposits from the FDIC of SVB.

As of March 10, 2023, SVB, National Association, had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits.

First Citizens purchased about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, the National Association's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion. Also, FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares' common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million.

FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to be around $20 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)