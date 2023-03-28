Fed's Michael Barr hints at stronger bank rules to prevent failure like SVB in future3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Right after SVB collapsed on March 10 -- becoming the second largest bank failure in the US after the 2008 financial crisis --- the Fed on March 13 announced that Barr is leading a review of the supervision and regulation of SVB in light of its failure.
Federal Reserve's vice chairman for banking supervision, Michael Barr on Tuesday said he was aware of the interest rate hike impact on the Silicon Valley Bank during the mid of February. This would be several weeks before the bank was shut down in early March due to its liquidity shortfalls.
