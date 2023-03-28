Earlier in March, Michael Cembalest, Chairman of Market and Investment Strategy for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in a note, revealed that while capital, wholesale funding, and loan-to-deposit ratios improved for many US banks since 2008, there are exceptions. Adding he said, "SIVB was in a league of its own: a high level of loans plus securities as a percentage of deposits and very low reliance on stickier retail deposits as a share of total deposits."

