Fed signals aggressive rate hikes ahead, cuts GDP growth outlook
- Fed officials projected raising it to 3.4% by year-end, implying another 175 basis points of tightening this year.
Federal Reserve officials raised their main interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and signaled they will keep hiking aggressively this year, resorting to drastic measures to restrain the rampant inflation they failed to forecast.