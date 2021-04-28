Fed strengthens view of economy while keeping rates near zero

U.S. central bankers have backed expansive fiscal policy, noting that millions of Americans are still unemployed and run the risk of remaining jobless for the long-term if they don’t find work soon.Since their March meeting, officials have seen the S&P 500 stock index continue to rally while yields on the government 10-year note, after a sharp move up in the first quarter, have traded in a range around 1.6%. The labor market in March added the most jobs in seven months as improvements across most industries boosted nonfarm payrolls by 916,000.Powell has regarded such progress as digging out of the deep hole casued by the pandemic, a process he described last month as “uneven and far from complete."

