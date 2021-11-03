Fed to start tapering asset buys by $15 billion later this month

Investors widely expected the announcement on asset purchases at this meeting as Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell had signaled the move. Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Washington. Powell’s term expires in February, and President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would announce his choice for chair and other openings “fairly quickly." The pace of the taper clears the way for a possible interest-rate increase in the second half of 2022, with nine of 18 officials forecasting a move next year in their September outlook. Wednesday’s statement reiterated that rates will be held near zero until the economy achieves maximum employment.