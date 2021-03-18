While the outlook has improved due to rapid action by Congress, the US economy is far from a full recovery and the central bank will continue to provide stimulus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," he said at a press conference.

He warned against becoming complacent about the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support it needs, for as long as it takes."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

