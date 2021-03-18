The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved, Jerome Powell said
While the outlook has improved due to rapid action by Congress, the US economy is far from a full recovery and the central bank will continue to provide stimulus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.
"The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," he said at a press conference.