Home >News >World >Fed will continue to support economy 'for as long as it takes': Powell

Fed will continue to support economy 'for as long as it takes': Powell

File Photo: US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
1 min read . 12:34 AM IST AFP

The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved, Jerome Powell said

While the outlook has improved due to rapid action by Congress, the US economy is far from a full recovery and the central bank will continue to provide stimulus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," he said at a press conference.

He warned against becoming complacent about the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support it needs, for as long as it takes."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

