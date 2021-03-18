Fed will continue to support economy 'for as long as it takes': Powell

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.12:34 AM ISTAFP
The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved, Jerome Powell said
While the outlook has improved due to rapid action by Congress, the US economy is far from a full recovery and the central bank will continue to provide stimulus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.
"The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," he said at a press conference.