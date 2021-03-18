Fed will continue to support economy 'for as long as it takes': Powell

The economy is a long way from out employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved, Jerome Powell said

While the outlook has improved due to rapid action by Congress, the US economy is far from a full recovery and the central bank will continue to provide stimulus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

He warned against becoming complacent about the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support it needs, for as long as it takes."

