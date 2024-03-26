Federal authorities on Monday raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Several armed officers were seen flying over his properties, TMZ reported.

A representative of Homeland Security Investigations told People that the law enforcement actions have been executed with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local partners, as part of an ongoing investigation in a sex trafficking case.

In the video, several federal agents could be seen flying over Diddy's California residence, the high-rise property situated in the Holmy Hills area. The mansion was purchased by Combs for $40 million in 2014.

Fox11 has also posted a video that shows police handcuffed Diddy's two sons — Justin Combs and Christian King Combs. They were sitting outside the house when investigators were grilling the staff. Several people present at the scene were also questioned by the fed officers.

Previously, Cassie and Jane Doe started legal actions against Diddy, and advocate Douglas Wigdor represented them.

“When law enforcement tries to bring legal action against people who have broken the law, we will always stand with them. Hopefully, this marks the start of the procedure that will make Mr. Combs answerable for his reprehensible behavior," they said.

The American producer has been on trial for several months now, despite not having been officially charged with any crime. He is accused of rape, sexual battery, human trafficking, and other offenses.

So far, five women have accused Diddy of sexual assault. The latest accuser is x-producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones who filed a sexual harassment case against the American rapper in New York. Jones claimed that Diddy sexually assaulted, drugged, and threatened her.

Other women who filed a sexual harassment case against Diddy include Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and Diddy's long-time former partner Casandra “Cassie" Ventura.

