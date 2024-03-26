Federal agents raid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA and Miami homes in sex trafficking probe
Federal agents raided Diddy's California mansion in a sex trafficking investigation. His sons were handcuffed outside the house. Diddy is accused of rape and other offenses by five women, including producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones.
Federal authorities on Monday raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Several armed officers were seen flying over his properties, TMZ reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message