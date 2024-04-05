Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari hints at holding off rate cuts
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said interest-rate cuts may not be needed this year if progress on inflation stalls, especially if the economy remains robust
A key Federal Reserve official signalled on Thursday, April 4, that the central bank might not need to cut interest rates this year if inflation fails to make further progress towards the 2 percent target, as per Bloomberg.
