Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession

The Federal Reserve said it would test the ability of the largest U.S. banks to weather a hypothetical recession in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%.

The so-called stress test, conducted annually to see how banks would react to dramatic market and economic shocks, will feature a scenario in which a severe global recession leads to “substantial stress" in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets, the Fed said.

In a “severely adverse" scenario, unemployment rises by 4 percentage points to reach nearly 11% in the third quarter of next year, as gross domestic product falls and asset prices drop sharply, including a 55% decline in equity prices.

Designed to gauge the health of the nation’s banking system, the stress tests were expanded last year to study the effect of the downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed said in June that U.S. banks were strong enough to withstand the crisis and restricted dividend payouts and buybacks to make sure they stay that way.

The tests assess whether a bank has sufficient capital to withstand a severe downturn and to make four quarters of planned shareholder dividends. If a bank misses that target, it faces automatic restrictions on dividends and buybacks unless it raises additional capital.

The biggest banks in America—a group that includes JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.—must do well on the tests to return money to shareholders.

In a second round of tests last fall, the Fed again found banks were healthy enough to survive the coronavirus crisis but warned that a prolonged economic downturn could saddle them with hundreds of billions of dollars in losses on soured loans.

“Although uncertainty remains, this stress test will give the public additional information on its resilience," Randal Quarles, the Fed’s vice chairman of supervision, said in a statement on Friday. “The banking sector has provided critical support to the economic recovery over the past year."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

