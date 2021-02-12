Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession

Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession2 min read . 10:04 PM IST
Stress test will feature a scenario in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%
The Federal Reserve said it would test the ability of the largest U.S. banks to weather a hypothetical recession in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%.
The so-called stress test, conducted annually to see how banks would react to dramatic market and economic shocks, will feature a scenario in which a severe global recession leads to “substantial stress" in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets, the Fed said.
