Home >News >World >Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession
The Federal Reserve building

Federal reserve to test ability of largest banks to weather a recession

2 min read . 10:04 PM IST Andrew Ackerman , The Wall Street Journal

Stress test will feature a scenario in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%

The Federal Reserve said it would test the ability of the largest U.S. banks to weather a hypothetical recession in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%.

The so-called stress test, conducted annually to see how banks would react to dramatic market and economic shocks, will feature a scenario in which a severe global recession leads to “substantial stress" in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets, the Fed said.

