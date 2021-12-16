Federal Reserve turns hawkish now to avoid real pain later

Of course, it’s far from a sure thing that even three interest-rate increases in 2022 will do much to jolt inflation back toward 2%, so the Fed may yet have to do more in future years. Still, the sharply hawkish turn now, combined with the expectations that inflation will return close to 2% by 2023, leaves little doubt that the Fed is aiming to jawbone price growth lower now to avoid having to follow through with a larger number of rate increases later, which could in a worst-case scenario push the economy into a recession. Powell has said before that “we’re going to need a long expansion" to get back to the pre-pandemic labor market, which in turn will require getting inflation under control. In the mind of the recently re-nominated Fed chair, that means interest-rate increases coming sooner.