‘Fedha’ an AI generated news presenter debuts in Kuwait | Video

‘Fedha’ an AI generated news presenter debuts in Kuwait | Video1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:53 PM IST
- ‘Fedha’ appeared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website on Saturday as an image of a woman, her light-coloured hair uncovered, wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt.
Kuwait media outlet, Kuwait news, debuted their first artificial intelligence (AI) generated news presenter ‘Fedha’. The media outlet Kuwaiti News plans to the news presenter Fedha to read online bulletins in future.
