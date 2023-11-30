Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Fed’s Beige Book shows economic slowdown as consumers pull back

Fed’s Beige Book shows economic slowdown as consumers pull back

Bloomberg

US economic activity slowed in recent weeks as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, the Federal Reserve said in its ‘Beige Book’ survey of regional business contacts.

The Beige Book, which was compiled by the Atlanta Fed using information gathered on or before Nov. 17, includes anecdotes and commentary on business conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts

US economic activity slowed in recent weeks as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, the Federal Reserve said in its “Beige Book" survey of regional business contacts.

“Sales of discretionary items and durable goods, like furniture and appliances, declined, on average, as consumers showed more price sensitivity," according the report released Wednesday. “Travel and tourism activity was generally healthy."

Also Read | US GDP growth expands at annual rate of 5.2% in Q3, beats previous estimate of 4.9%

The Beige Book, which was compiled by the Atlanta Fed using information gathered on or before Nov. 17, includes anecdotes and commentary on business conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts.

Also Read | US says Indian govt official directed plot to kill Khalistani separatist Pannun

Central bank officials are increasingly relying on this type of information to assess the path of the economy and inflation. While government statistics are the gold standard of economic data, the figures are generally backward-looking and subject to revision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.