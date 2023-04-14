Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  Fed's Goolsbee: mild recession is definitely a possibility

Fed's Goolsbee: mild recession is definitely a possibility

1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Reuters
The data show that and we've raised rates almost 500 basis points in a year.

Fed's Goolsbee: mild recession is definitely a possibility

A recession in the United States this year is certainly feasible as the Federal Reserve's steep rate-hiking campaign over the past year is felt fully through the economy, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday.

A recession in the United States this year is certainly feasible as the Federal Reserve's steep rate-hiking campaign over the past year is felt fully through the economy, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday.

"There is no way you can look at current conditions around the world and in the US and not think that some mild recession is definitely on the table as a possibility," Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC. “The data show that and we've raised rates almost 500 basis points in a year."

"There is no way you can look at current conditions around the world and in the US and not think that some mild recession is definitely on the table as a possibility," Goolsbee said in an interview with CNBC. “The data show that and we've raised rates almost 500 basis points in a year."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP