OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Fed's Harker says four rate hikes are appropriate for this year

Fed's Harker says four rate hikes are appropriate for this year

Photo: AFPPremium
Photo: AFP
 1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 07:46 PM IST Jonnelle Marte, Reuters

‘Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate,’ Philadelphia Fed chief said. 'But there's a lot of risk here,' including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he added

Listen to this article

NEW YORK : It may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, and to move more aggressively if the factors leading to higher inflation, such as supply chain issues, are not mitigated, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

"Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate," Harker said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But there's a lot of risk here," including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout