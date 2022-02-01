Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Fed's Harker says four rate hikes are appropriate for this year

Fed's Harker says four rate hikes are appropriate for this year

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Jonnelle Marte, Reuters

‘Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate,’ Philadelphia Fed chief said. 'But there's a lot of risk here,' including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he added

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW YORK : It may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, and to move more aggressively if the factors leading to higher inflation, such as supply chain issues, are not mitigated, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

"Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate," Harker said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But there's a lot of risk here," including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he said.

