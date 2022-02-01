This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fed's Harker says four rate hikes are appropriate for this year
1 min read.07:46 PM ISTJonnelle Marte, Reuters
‘Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate,’ Philadelphia Fed chief said. 'But there's a lot of risk here,' including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he added
NEW YORK :
It may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, and to move more aggressively if the factors leading to higher inflation, such as supply chain issues, are not mitigated, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.
"Right now, I think four 25 basis point increases this year is appropriate," Harker said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But there's a lot of risk here," including the risk that inflation is worse than expected, or that it eases faster than Fed officials expect, he said.
