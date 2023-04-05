Fed’s Loretta Mester says rates should rise above 5%, stay for some time3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
The end point for interest rates will be determined by how long it takes for the economy to cool and for price pressures to ease, Fed’s Loretta Mester said
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said policymakers should move their benchmark rate above 5% this year and hold it at restrictive levels for some time to quell inflation, with the exact level depending on how quickly price pressures ease.
