Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while

The Federal Reserve will continue bolstering the U.economy through low interest rates and hefty asset purchases, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, stressing that the labor market remains stunted by the pandemic.

The Fed is unlikely to “even think about withdrawing policy support" by raising rates or reducing its bond purchases for the foreseeable future, Mr. Powell said at a virtual appearance before the Economic Club of New York.

The Fed chief also repeated his call for more fiscal assistance for the economy, saying that monetary policy alone won’t be enough to restore the labor market to full strength. “It will require a society-wide commitment, with contributions from across government and the private sector," Mr. Powell said.

“Workers and households who struggle to find their place in the post-pandemic economy are likely to need continued support," he said. “The same is true for many small businesses that are likely to prosper again once the pandemic is behind us."

The U.S. economy shrank 3.5% last year, its largest yearly contraction since just after World War II, the Commerce Department reported. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in January from 6.7% a month earlier, the Labor Department said Friday. That compares with a 3.5% unemployment rate in February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

While output is expected to recover this year, most Fed officials don’t expect the unemployment rate to approach its pre-pandemic level until 2023, according to projections released in December.

The Fed took extraordinary steps last year to stabilize markets and support the economy by cutting short-term interest rates to near zero, launching an array of emergency lending programs and making large-scale purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage bonds. Since June, the central bank has bought at least $120 billion a month of the bonds, net of redemptions.

But it is fiscal policy that “is the essential tool for this situation," Mr. Powell said Wednesday. He declined to say how much the government should spend or on what programs, however, saying that such decisions are for Congress and the Biden administration.

President Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package to help American households and workers weather the continuing effects of the pandemic. His plan calls for providing a $400-per-week bonus to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29 and sending $1,400-per-person payments to most households.

Many congressional Republicans oppose the spending as excessive, saying it will unnecessarily drive up the federal debt and could cause inflation to take off. Mr. Powell—also a Republican—said Wednesday that now isn’t the time to address the path of the federal debt and that he worries less about inflation than about the economic pain inflicted by the pandemic.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that so-called core consumer prices, excluding the often-volatile food and energy categories, were unchanged in January compared with the previous month. While many economists—and the Fed—expect at least a temporary uptick in inflation later this year, Mr. Powell has said that the central bank won’t change its policies unless larger and more-persistent price increases materialize.

“We’ve seen really the last decade be characterized by global disinflationary forces and large, advanced-economy nations struggling to reach their 2% inflation goal from below," Mr. Powell said. “Inflation dynamics will evolve, but it’s hard to make the case why they would evolve very suddenly."

Mr. Powell also said that providing too much support to an economy buffeted by risks and uncertainties is preferable to doing too little.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been concerned about its longer-term effects on the labor market," he said. “Extended periods of unemployment can inflict persistent damage on lives and livelihoods while also eroding the productive capacity of the economy. And we know from the previous expansion that it can take many years to reverse the damage."

The unemployment rate understates the impact of the pandemic on workers, particularly the most vulnerable, Mr. Powell said. Counting people who have left the labor force and those whose employment status is misclassified would increase the jobless rate to near 10% in January, he said.

“Published unemployment rates during Covid have dramatically understated the deterioration in the labor market," Mr. Powell said.

Pandemic-driven employment losses hit hardest those workers in low-wage jobs, particularly those involving close proximity to other people, such as in bars, restaurants, stores, entertainment venues and hotels. While the number of workers earning at least $85,000 a year rose 1% between February and December, the number of workers earning less than $30,000 was down 14%, economists at the New York Fed said in a report published Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

