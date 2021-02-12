Subscribe
Home >News >World >Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while
File Photo: Jerome Powell repeated his call for more fiscal assistance for the economy, saying that monetary policy alone won’t be enough to restore the labor market to full strength

Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while

4 min read . 12:43 AM IST Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal

Fed chairman also says monetary policy alone won’t be enough to restore the labor market to full strength

The Federal Reserve will continue bolstering the U.economy through low interest rates and hefty asset purchases, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, stressing that the labor market remains stunted by the pandemic.

The Fed is unlikely to “even think about withdrawing policy support" by raising rates or reducing its bond purchases for the foreseeable future, Mr. Powell said at a virtual appearance before the Economic Club of New York.

