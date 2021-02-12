Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while

Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while4 min read . 12:43 AM IST
The Federal Reserve will continue bolstering the U.economy through low interest rates and hefty asset purchases, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, stressing that the labor market remains stunted by the pandemic.
The Fed is unlikely to “even think about withdrawing policy support" by raising rates or reducing its bond purchases for the foreseeable future, Mr. Powell said at a virtual appearance before the Economic Club of New York.
