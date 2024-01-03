Fed’s Thomas Barkin says soft landing for US economy looks more likely, but hardly certain
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said a soft landing for the US economy is looking more likely but hardly certain, noting he’d need more conviction about the path of inflation before supporting a rate cut
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said a soft landing for the US economy is looking more likely but hardly certain, noting he’d need more conviction about the path of inflation before supporting a rate cut.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message