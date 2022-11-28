Fed's Williams says more rate rises needed, sees higher unemployment

"Further tightening of monetary policy should help restore balance between demand and supply and bring inflation back to 2% over the next few years," Williams said in prepared remarks for a gathering of the Economic Club of New York. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures," he said, adding that "it will take some time, but I am fully confident we will return to a sustained period of price stability."

