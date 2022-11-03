‘Feedback appreciated, now pay’: Elon Musk vs AOC exchange has netizen in splits

‘Feedback appreciated, now pay’: Elon Musk vs AOC exchange has netizen in splits2 min read . 07:32 PM IST
Elon Musk has been facing backlash owing to his latest decision to charge Twitter users $8 per month to get a verified account
Elon Musk has been facing backlash owing to his latest decision to charge Twitter users $8 per month to get a verified account
Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has now secured an opportunity to get back at all his critics on the social media platform. The Tesla CEO has reportedly planned several policy changes for the future of the platform.
Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has now secured an opportunity to get back at all his critics on the social media platform. The Tesla CEO has reportedly planned several policy changes for the future of the platform.
These include, as Bloomberg reported, a fifty per cent job cut and the roll back of the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy, asking remaining employees to report to offices.
These include, as Bloomberg reported, a fifty per cent job cut and the roll back of the company’s existing work-from-anywhere policy, asking remaining employees to report to offices.
Elon Musk has been currently facing backlash owing to his latest decision to charge Twitter users $8 per month to get a verified account. However, Musk is making sure he responds to every troll and critic with an epic response.
Elon Musk has been currently facing backlash owing to his latest decision to charge Twitter users $8 per month to get a verified account. However, Musk is making sure he responds to every troll and critic with an epic response.
The latest savage encounter happened between US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk wherein the former hit out at the Space X CEO's advocacy of ‘free speech’ with the charges levied for a verified account on Twitter.
The latest savage encounter happened between US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk wherein the former hit out at the Space X CEO's advocacy of ‘free speech’ with the charges levied for a verified account on Twitter.
In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an USD 8/mo subscription plan."
In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an USD 8/mo subscription plan."
Replying to Alexandria, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."
Replying to Alexandria, Elon reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay USD 8."
Musk's response left netizens in splits. "Savage," a social media user commented. "Oh My God! Musk is epic," another one wrote.
Musk's response left netizens in splits. "Savage," a social media user commented. "Oh My God! Musk is epic," another one wrote.
In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.
In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.
In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.
In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.
After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.
After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.