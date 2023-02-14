‘Felt like a roller coaster’: Passenger when United 777 made plunge toward ocean
Several passengers who were sitting inside the plane during the terrifying incident have shared their experience and said that they felt like a ‘roller coaster’.
In December, a United Airlines 777 plane was leaving Hawaii, but it plunged toward the ocean for 21 seconds after takeoff. The flight-tracking data showed that the place came within 800 feet of sea level. However, no injury was reported in the incident.
