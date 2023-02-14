In December, a United Airlines 777 plane was leaving Hawaii, but it plunged toward the ocean for 21 seconds after takeoff. The flight-tracking data showed that the place came within 800 feet of sea level. However, no injury was reported in the incident.

The data showed that the plunge took place a little over a minute after takeoff from Hawaii. It gained speed after dropping 1,425 feet from 2,200 feet before regaining its climb out of Kahului on the island of Maui, according to a CNN report.

Several passengers who were sitting inside the plane during the terrifying incident have shared their experience with the publication and said that they felt like a ‘roller coaster’.

Rod Williams II and his family said that the plane climbed at a ‘concerning rate’ for a few seconds on December 18.

“It felt like you were climbing to the top of a roller coaster. It was at that point. There were a number of screams on the plane. Everybody knew that something was out of the ordinary, or at least that this was not normal," William told CNN.

United also conducted started probe into the incident with the FAA and the pilots union, after which the pilots started receiving additional training. The investigation is still going on.

Speaking to CNN, the FAA informed that the United Airlines flight crew reported the incident to the agency as part of a voluntary safety reporting program, following which it took appropriate action.

Williams further said that the experience was harrowing for passengers. “My wife and I were sitting on either side of our children and glanced at each other during the situation. You are just kind of gripping the seat and praying to God under your breath."

Around 10 minutes later, there was an announcement on the loudspeaker and the flight attendants comforted the passengers after the incident.

He also expressed gratitude to the pilots for their ‘amazing’ rescue efforts.