Sharing the pain of coming from a broken home, Prince Harry revealed that he always felt “slightly different" to the rest of royal family in an interview with Dr Gabor Mate. Prince Harry said he never wanted to pass on the pain he experienced during his childhood to his children.

Prince Harry talked about his efforts to not pass “trauma" onto his children. The interview was given after Prince Harry evoked huge controversy with his memoir, ‘Spare’. In the book, he talked about his relationship with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

While referring to his mother, Prince Harry said he felt different throughout his childhood from the rest of his family. He also compared his life with the royals with that of living inside a container.

"I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family," Prince Harry said. "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me," he said, referring to his late mother Princess Diana.

Later in the interview, Prince Harry also gave credit to his wife Meghan Markle for helping him to come out of the family. He said Meghan came from a different world than his own and helped him come out of that.

"I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," Prince Harry said, describing her as "an exceptional human being". Prince Harry quit the royal life along with his wife Meghan Markle.

Afterwards, he talked about how he and Meghan constantly ensure to learn from their past mistakes and traumas to not let that repeat with their children.

"I feel a huge responsibility not to pass on any trauma or negative experiences that I've had as a kid or as a man growing up," Prince Harry said, adding, "There are times when I catch myself when I should be smothering them with that love but I might not be."

Prince Harry said that he was trying hard with wife Meghan to learn from "past and overlapping those mistakes, perhaps, and growing to break that cycle".

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly confirmed about their eviction from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles. It was reported by ‘The Mirror’ that the property was offered to Prince Andrew.