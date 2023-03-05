'Felt like being in container' Prince Harry on royal family and being different2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:57 AM IST
In a recent interview, Prince Harry revealed that he felt different in the royal family because he came from a broken home
Sharing the pain of coming from a broken home, Prince Harry revealed that he always felt “slightly different" to the rest of royal family in an interview with Dr Gabor Mate. Prince Harry said he never wanted to pass on the pain he experienced during his childhood to his children.
