Ferry carrying 267 sinks off Northern Cyprus; 8 dead, 17 missing; Captain and 7 crew arrested

At least eight people have died and 18 remain missing after a passenger ferry carrying around 267 people capsized and sank off the coast of North Cyprus on Sunday (August 30), triggering a major search-and-rescue operation.

The privately operated FILOJET ferry was travelling from Kyrenia to the Turkish port of Tasucu in the eastern Mediterranean when it began taking on water shortly after leaving port.

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Authorities said 241 people were rescued, although figures on the number of missing varied in initial reports.

Ferry capsized shortly after leaving port

The ferry departed Kyrenia at around 12:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) and was about 6.5 kilometres (four miles) offshore when the disaster occurred.

According to survivors, the vessel began moving erratically before apparently suffering a hard impact with the water.

“The vessel had been moving very badly. It was constantly lifting out of the water and slamming back down. It was shaking violently,” survivor Efe Multici told CNN Turk.

“Three or four minutes later, the ferry leapt high into the air, then came crashing down. The front left side burst open and water started pouring in.”

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Survivors report possible explosion Several rescued passengers told local media that they heard or witnessed what appeared to be an explosion near the bow before the ferry rolled over.

One passenger told Turkish Cypriot television: “The front part exploded, they tried to turn around. And the side windows blew out. The boat started taking on water.”

Another survivor said he had warned the captain about water leaking into the vessel.

“The seats started to float, the captain kept going, and the bow exploded,” the passenger said.

Some survivors also claimed there were not enough life jackets and said passengers were forced to jump into the water.

“Some people had to jump without lifebuoys or life jackets,” Multici said. “It was literally a fight for survival.”

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The cause of the incident has not yet been established.

Captain, crew members detained North Cyprus authorities said the ferry's captain and seven crew members were detained for questioning following the disaster.

The vessel later sank completely and came to rest on the seabed at a depth of approximately 514 metres (1,686 feet).

Turkish authorities said additional resources, including naval vessels and helicopters, were sent to support the rescue effort.

Major search-and-rescue operation Four Turkish Cypriot coast guard vessels and a civilian passenger boat were deployed to the scene, while Turkey sent five coast guard vessels and two helicopters.

Turkey's Interior Ministry also said six Turkish navy ships had been dispatched.

“Search and rescue efforts will continue until the very end, until all people are reached,” Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman told reporters after a crisis management meeting.

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed condolences to the victims' families.

“Efforts to reach those who are still missing continue uninterrupted,” Erdogan said. “God willing, we hope to receive positive news from these efforts.”

Weather conditions under scrutiny

The incident came a day after Cyprus was hit by severe storms, which had already caused a fatal maritime accident in the island's southeast.

Erhurman acknowledged the storm but said weather conditions on Sunday had been considered suitable for ferry travel.

“There is a great sense of shock here. This is not something we have experienced before,” he said.

Relatives await news

The disaster sparked shock across North Cyprus, with relatives gathering outside hospitals and the port in Kyrenia as they waited for information about missing passengers.

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The ferry was operating one of the regular sea services connecting North Cyprus with Turkey. The territory, formally known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), is recognised internationally only by Turkey.

The search for the missing passengers is continuing, with Turkish divers expected to assist authorities as efforts focus on reaching those who remain unaccounted for.

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