A new outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus, which can cause severe infections in humans, has been confirmed in Cameroon with 16 suspected cases and nine deaths. Equatorial Guinea had also officially declared its first outbreak on Monday. Here is a look at how the virus spreads and what are the precautionary measures you should take.

What are the symptoms of Marburg infection?

Once inside the body, the Marburg virus can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding.

Symptoms start showing suddenly- such as a high fever and a severe headache. Muscle aches and pains are also common. Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day.

How fatal is the infection caused by Marburg infection?

Marburg virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness, with an average fatality rate of around 50 percent, varying based on the virus strain and case management. Death usually occurs 8-9 days after symptom onset, often preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

How Marburg virus spreads?

The primary mode of transmission is through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. For example, it can be transmitted through blood, vomit, feces, and urine, of an infected person. It can enter your body through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as medical equipment or bedding.

Close contact, such as caring for someone who is sick or handling the body of someone who has died from the virus, can also lead to the spread of the disease.

What precautionary measures should we take?

To prevent transmission of Marburg virus, individuals should practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with infected individuals or their bodies, wear protective gloves, properly disinfecting equipment and surfaces, and follow guidance from local health authorities during outbreaks.

As of yet, there are no licensed treatments for the Marburg virus but a range of blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies are currently under development.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier on Tuesday that it was increasing its epidemiological surveillance in Equatorial Guinea.

The small Central African country has so far reported nine deaths as well as 16 suspected cases of Marburg virus disease, with symptoms including fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhea, according to the WHO.