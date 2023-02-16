Fever, headache, diarrhea…: Marburg causes COVID-like symptoms, but extremely deadly
- Symptoms start showing suddenly- such as a high fever and a severe headache. Muscle aches are common
- Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day
A new outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus, which can cause severe infections in humans, has been confirmed in Cameroon with 16 suspected cases and nine deaths. Equatorial Guinea had also officially declared its first outbreak on Monday. Here is a look at how the virus spreads and what are the precautionary measures you should take.
