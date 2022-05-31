Nosebleed fever virus (CCHF) is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animals.
Its symptoms include headache, high fever, back pain, joint pain etc
Iraq is on alert as the nation is witnessing a sudden outbreak of so-called “nosebleed fever". Recognised as the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, the disease has a high mortality rate and as per experts, the virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift. World Health Organisation (WHO) has notified that this year, Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans. "The number of cases recorded is unprecedented," a health official told news agency AFP adding, “In previous years, cases could be counted on the fingers of one hand". Here is all that you need to know about the virus:
The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) defines the disease as a “zoonotic disease" that has a a high mortality rate in humans. The mortality rate is nearly 2 out of 5 in humans.
“We’re closely following an outbreak in #Iraq , where veterinary authorities are investigating CCHF in ticks and livestock," World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) defines.
What are the symptoms of CCH fever?
As per US CDC, the symptoms for the disease include Headache, High fever, Back pain, Joint pain, Stomach pain, Vomiting, Red eyes, flushed face, Red throat and Petechiae (red spots) on the palate.
What is causing the sudden surge in CCH fever in Iraq?
The WHO's representative in Iraq, Ahmed Zouiten, said there were several "hypotheses" for the country's outbreak.
They included the spread of ticks in the absence of livestock spraying campaigns during Covid in 2020 and 2021. And "very cautiously, we attribute part of this outbreak to global warming, which has lengthened the period of multiplication of ticks," he said.
Since the virus has a high mortality rate, the question that hover in our mind whether there are any cure for the disease.
Are there any cure for CCH fever?
The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose, the AFP report suggested. Andy, in the long-term it can even cause death.
Expert further elaborated that it’s not yet fully understood what’s behind the spike in cases, which has greatly affected the livestock industry.
