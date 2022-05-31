Iraq is on alert as the nation is witnessing a sudden outbreak of so-called “nosebleed fever". Recognised as the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, the disease has a high mortality rate and as per experts, the virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift. World Health Organisation (WHO) has notified that this year, Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans. "The number of cases recorded is unprecedented," a health official told news agency AFP adding, “In previous years, cases could be counted on the fingers of one hand". Here is all that you need to know about the virus:

