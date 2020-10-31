Few Fortune 100 CEOs donate to Biden, Trump

Ms. Catz, who donated $125,000 to Trump Victory and $5,600 to the Trump campaign, didn’t support the Trump campaign in 2016 after backing other Republicans in the primary. Soon after the election, she joined his transition team and has since maintained close ties to the White House, including being named to one of the president’s economic revival groups this spring. In September, Oracle won the bidding for the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app TikTok.