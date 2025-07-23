Fidel Castro’s grandson slammed for flaunting lavish lifestyle amid Cuba’s economic crisis

At a time when Cuba is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, Fidel Castro’s grandson, Sandro Castro, is drawing widespread criticism for showcasing his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram.

According to El País, the 33-year-old, who has over 1.2 lakh followers, regularly posts clips of himself cruising in luxury cars through Havana, partying on yachts with bottles of Cristal beer, and hosting high-end gatherings at his private club, EFE Bar.

In one recent video, Sandro appeared to mock the ongoing blackouts in Havana, where residents are often left without electricity for up to 20 hours a day. In another clip, he called Cristal beer “medicine that must never be missing from his bar.” He also filmed himself urging US President Donald Trump to “give opportunity and life to the migrant,” at a time when Cuba is witnessing one of its largest exoduses in modern history.

A life far from austerity Sandro Castro is the son of Alexis Castro Soto del Valle, one of Fidel Castro’s five sons from his second marriage. Fidel Castro, who led the Cuban Revolution and ruled for nearly five decades, was known for promoting values of austerity, discipline, and sacrifice. His grandson’s public displays of wealth stand in stark contrast to the ideals the former leader propagated.

Born when Fidel Castro was 65, Sandro was raised in the elite gated community of Punto Cero in Havana, far removed from the economic hardships faced by most Cubans.

According to the Daily Mail, Sandro also frequently shares videos from El Patrón, a countryside resort that charges around $100 a night—more than four months of the average Cuban salary, which is just $16.50 a month.

Cuba’s Economic Struggles Cuba is currently facing an unprecedented financial crisis, marked by severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicines. Inflation is soaring, and the island nation’s import-heavy economy has suffered a 30% drop in foreign currency revenue in recent years, as per a Reuters report published in July.

Amid this turmoil, videos of Sandro’s lavish parties, where entry fees reportedly touch 1,000 Cuban Pesos and table reservations cost up to 15,000 CUP, have triggered anger and disbelief among citizens.

Not the First Time This isn’t the first time Sandro has sparked backlash. In 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he went viral for a video shot inside a luxury Mercedes-Benz. After facing online outrage, he later clarified that the car belonged to a friend and he was merely “testing it out.”