Home > News > world > Field opens up for esports

Some of the biggest global sporting events from Olympics to Wimbledon to IPL have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic, possibly opening up the field for esports to grow and gain a bigger following.

Field opens up for esports
Field opens up for esports

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout