FIFA 2022: High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts3 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 08:09 AM IST
The opening ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium will be held at 1440 GMT, ahead of the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East.