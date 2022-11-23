FIFA 2022: Tamil Nadu sees export of poultry eggs to Qatar rise two-fold, says report2 min read . 05:42 PM IST
- According to reports, the district which houses 700 of the 1,00 poultry farms in Tamil Nadu, produces 60 million eggs everyday.
The ongoing FIFA World Cup at Qatar has enhanced export of eggs from Tamil Nadu by almost two-folds, a report on Hindustan Times has said. The eggs that are being exported from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu to Qatar has also affcetd egg prices globally.
The reports states that there has been a global rise in prices of eggs, as the FIFA World Cup continues amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
The majority of Tamil Nadu's poultry farms are located around the Namakkal district. According to reports, the district which houses 700 of the 1,00 poultry farms in Tamil Nadu, produces 60 million eggs everyday.
These eggs from Namkkal are also sold to Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
"Normally, we export less than 10 million eggs monthly to Qatar. But in the last two months, the demand has increased to between 20 to 25 million eggs monthly because of the world cup," Hindustan Times quoted Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association president K Singaraj.
K Singaraj also stated that Turkey has surged egg prices and therefore Namakkal was getting majority of the orders from the West Asian countries. It is to be noted that Turkey is the main egg supplier to the Gulf Countries.
"One carton [360 eggs] from Namakkal is being sold to Qatar for $29 whereas that from Turkey for $35." Singaraj told Hindustan Times. He also said that the overall exports of eggs have increased for the Tamil Nadu district with Oman topping the chart for biggest buyers.
"In November alone, we will export anywhere between 80 to 100 million eggs."
The eggs, weighing between 48 to 52 grams each and with a shelf life of three months, are shipped from Namakkal to Qatar via Thoothukudi or Chennai ports, the report said.
"Quality wise, it is the same but there has an increase in export quantity due to the football World Cup there," said Ponne Product Exports director S Sasti Kumar.
"Because exports are looking up and the surplus eggs are moving out of the market, it will increase the demand in the local market and poultry farmers will be able to make full value."
The poultry farmers had faced losses over the past two years when Covid-19 induced lockdown had brought everything to a standstill.
"Prices of raw materials increased in the last two years and several farms have closed," said Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers’ Marketing Society president V Subramani. "Our production cost is high but eggs are still sold for ₹5 which is not enough."
