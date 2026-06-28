Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is under investigation by New Zealand police for the alleged rape of a Brazilian woman, according to Globo Esporte. The incident reportedly took place in March when the woman was working as an interpreter for the team during their friendly matches in the country.

The woman was hired by the New Zealand Football Federation as an interpreter for the Cape Verde team, whose official language is Portuguese, and for operational support during the FIFA Series.

The incident is said to have occurred in Auckland, where the Cape Verde team was playing pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches against Chile and New Zealand.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the allegations against Ryan Mendes in New Zealand? ⌵ Ryan Mendes, captain of the Cape Verde football team, is under investigation for allegedly raping a Brazilian interpreter in Auckland after a friendly match in March 2026. 2 What actions did the alleged victim take after the incident involving Ryan Mendes? ⌵ The alleged victim reported the incident to the police on April 10, 2026, after initially contacting the Cape Verdean Football Federation for support but receiving none. 3 How did Cape Verde's performance relate to the incident involving Ryan Mendes? ⌵ On the day of the alleged incident, March 27, 2026, Cape Verde lost 4-2 to Chile and later drew with New Zealand before winning on penalties in their subsequent match. 4 What was the response of New Zealand police regarding the investigation into Ryan Mendes? ⌵ New Zealand police confirmed they are investigating a complaint registered on April 10, 2026, regarding the alleged rape incident involving Mendes. 5 What details from the police complaint were reported in the media about the incident with Ryan Mendes? ⌵ According to reports, the alleged victim described being invited to a gathering where Mendes reportedly entered her room, physically assaulted her, and subsequently raped her.

The woman was allegedly raped by Mendes on March 27 at the team's Auckland hotel, according to the GE report, citing the complaint. The incident was reported to the police on April 10.

New Zealand Police confirmed in a statement that a complaint is being investigated, “having been registered on 10 April 2026 in the central Auckland area.”

On the alleged day of rape, Cape Verde lost 4-2 to Chile and then drew with New Zealand before winning on penalties three days later.

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What does the complaint say? According to the Globo Esporte report, citing the police complaint, the woman alleged that she was invited to a meeting in one of the rooms reserved for the national team at the hotel after their first game against Chile. She told the police that she went, assuming she would be needed as an interpreter.

However, she said that upon realising it was a social gathering, she returned to her room because she was feeling physically unwell.

But, according to the complaint, it was at that moment that Ryan Mendes allegedly entered her room and physically assaulted her, choking, punching, and biting her as she tried to defend herself and raped her.

The woman told GE that she had contacted the Cape Verdean Football Federation but had not received any support. An official from the federation reportedly told the woman that it was “Ryan's personal problem”.

Other than the police report, the Brazilian sports news outlet also accessed photos of bruises submitted to the police, and the medical report from the clinic that treated the woman, including medical exams and psychological counselling following the incident. The medical report identified injuries to her genitals, including bruises to her breasts, neck, and lips.

Other FIFA World Cup 2026 players facing rape allegations Currently, there are four World Cup teams which have players who face/faced rape allegations or investigations: