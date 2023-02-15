FIFA confirms US, Mexico, Canada automatically in 2026 World Cup
- The three countries won the right to host the World Cup in a united North American bid
- The tournament is set to expand from 32 teams to 48 in 2026
The U.S. men's national team, along with Mexico and Canada, will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
