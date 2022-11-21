FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 06:08 AM IST
Queues have built up outside the FIFA ticket centre in Doha and fans report long waits to get onto the official online ticket platform
Queues have built up outside the FIFA ticket centre in Doha and fans report long waits to get onto the official online ticket platform
Nearly three million World Cup tickets have been sold, FIFA said Sunday, as the governing body's president revealed the tournament had helped push revenues over the past four years to a record $7.5 billion.