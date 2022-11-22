Teams

Argentina

Argentina have gone on an incredible 36-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since losing 2-0 to Brazil in the Copa America 2019. During this time, they have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 without dropping a contest and have won each of their last five matches overall. After losing to Germany in the final in 2014, Argentina's elimination in 2018 from the last 16 with just one victory to their name was a bitter disappointment. Messi’s fans would like to have a much more convincing effort from the Argentine team since this tournament is reported to be the last one for the iconic footballer.