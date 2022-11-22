FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark vs Tunisia prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark vs Tunisia prediction, time, live-streaming details3 min read . 07:31 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Denmark vs Tunisia battle will be interesting to watch because both these teams have strong midfields.
FIFA World Cup 2022: The Denmark vs Tunisia battle will be interesting to watch because both these teams have strong midfields.
Denmark may be too powerful for Tunisia when they start their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Tunisia, on the other hand, will be aiming to surprise their opponents. With only two victories in their 15 finals matches played, the North African does not have the best record in the competition. Although they have never advanced past the group stage, they are in fantastic shape going into the tournament in Qatar, having lost only one of their previous nine games.
Denmark may be too powerful for Tunisia when they start their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Tunisia, on the other hand, will be aiming to surprise their opponents. With only two victories in their 15 finals matches played, the North African does not have the best record in the competition. Although they have never advanced past the group stage, they are in fantastic shape going into the tournament in Qatar, having lost only one of their previous nine games.
On their respective continents, both of these smaller nations field some of the best teams in the world despite their relative smallness and population shortages. It will be exciting to watch the battle in the midfield between these two teams because it will significantly affect the outcome of the game.
On their respective continents, both of these smaller nations field some of the best teams in the world despite their relative smallness and population shortages. It will be exciting to watch the battle in the midfield between these two teams because it will significantly affect the outcome of the game.
This is a crucial game for both the two teams as neither of them will be expected to beat France, the defending World Cup champions, when they have an encounter later on in the group stages. In order to move to the next round, both will aim to win this game. The other opponent in the group is No. 38-ranked Australia, which will likely give a tough competition. Therefore, the outcome of this first game could determine whether Tunisia or Denmark advance from Group D into the knockout round in addition to France.
This is a crucial game for both the two teams as neither of them will be expected to beat France, the defending World Cup champions, when they have an encounter later on in the group stages. In order to move to the next round, both will aim to win this game. The other opponent in the group is No. 38-ranked Australia, which will likely give a tough competition. Therefore, the outcome of this first game could determine whether Tunisia or Denmark advance from Group D into the knockout round in addition to France.
Coach Kasper Hjulmand will be hoping for another strong defensive performance from his team in Qatar after Denmark finished with the joint-best defensive record in the World Cup qualifiers, where they allowed only three goals in 10 games. Hjulmand earlier said that his team had gone to Qatar to win the trophy. In 2021, the Danes lost their first game in the European Championship after 30-year-old Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest in the field, but they still advanced to the semi-finals.
Coach Kasper Hjulmand will be hoping for another strong defensive performance from his team in Qatar after Denmark finished with the joint-best defensive record in the World Cup qualifiers, where they allowed only three goals in 10 games. Hjulmand earlier said that his team had gone to Qatar to win the trophy. In 2021, the Danes lost their first game in the European Championship after 30-year-old Christian Eriksen had a cardiac arrest in the field, but they still advanced to the semi-finals.
Tunisia are a significant underdog in this encounter after underwhelming in prior games. They have one of the strongest midfields in Africa. The skilled Danish midfield, however, is a formidable opponent. Tunisia will have a good chance of taking the three points if they manage to get the ball past veteran Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Tunisia are a significant underdog in this encounter after underwhelming in prior games. They have one of the strongest midfields in Africa. The skilled Danish midfield, however, is a formidable opponent. Tunisia will have a good chance of taking the three points if they manage to get the ball past veteran Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Denmark has previously faced Tunisia only once and won the match in 2002. Denmark scored twice in that match while conceding one.
Denmark has previously faced Tunisia only once and won the match in 2002. Denmark scored twice in that match while conceding one.
Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri will have his pick of Hannibal Mejbri or Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane. Together with Ellyes Skhiri and Aïssa Laïdouni, they will be the ones to look out for. Denmark, on the other hand, will want Yussuf Poulsen to score while Joakim Maehle giving his best to defend the side..
Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri will have his pick of Hannibal Mejbri or Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane. Together with Ellyes Skhiri and Aïssa Laïdouni, they will be the ones to look out for. Denmark, on the other hand, will want Yussuf Poulsen to score while Joakim Maehle giving his best to defend the side..
The Denmark vs Tunisia match will be played on November 22 at 6:30 PM (India time) in the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.
The Denmark vs Tunisia match will be played on November 22 at 6:30 PM (India time) in the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.
The Denmark vs Tunisia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Denmark vs Tunisia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Recently, Denmark's defence has shown itself to be powerful, and it may be able to defeat Tunisia emphatically 2-0.
Recently, Denmark's defence has shown itself to be powerful, and it may be able to defeat Tunisia emphatically 2-0.