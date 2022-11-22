FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark vs Tunisia prediction, time, live-streaming details

Overview

This is a crucial game for both the two teams as neither of them will be expected to beat France, the defending World Cup champions, when they have an encounter later on in the group stages. In order to move to the next round, both will aim to win this game. The other opponent in the group is No. 38-ranked Australia, which will likely give a tough competition. Therefore, the outcome of this first game could determine whether Tunisia or Denmark advance from Group D into the knockout round in addition to France.