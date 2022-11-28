FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany stay alive with 1-1 draw against Spain

3 min read . 05:21 AM IST

Livemint ( with inputs from AP )

Germany's Leon Gorentzka steps on the right shin of Spain's Gavi during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The Germany vs Costa Rica match on December 1 will decide whether the four-time champions will go to the next round or get eliminated for the second time in a row. However, they will also have to depend on the result of the Spain vs Japan match, which will be played at the same time.